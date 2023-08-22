CM for robust medicine supply strategy in healthcare facilities

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi has emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the provision of high-quality medicines in all the hospitals of Punjab. The CM issued clear directives to expedite the availabil­ity of quality medications within medical facilities, further instructing the estab­lishment of a transparent framework for medicine procurement, said a handout issued here on Monday. In a proactive endeavor to enhance efficiency, a meticu­lous and technologically advanced sys­tem will be devised for the storage and seamless distribution of medicines to hospitals. Additionally, the proposal to institute a specialized authority dedicat­ed to medicine procurement is actively being considered. Addressing the signif­icance of effective management skills in medicine procurement and storage, the CM underlined a pivotal role in ensur­ing healthcare efficacy. He underscored the importance of constructing the fool-proof mechanism to oversee the pur­chase, storage and subsequent distribu­tion of medicines to medical institutions because optimal medical resources are not just a citizen’s entitlement but also a governmental responsibility.

CM CHAIRS 7TH MEETING OF STANDING COMMITTEE ON FINANCE, DEVELOPMENT

The 7th meeting of the cabinet stand­ing committee on finance & development was convened under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday. The meet­ing decided in principle to give a special package to the heirs of employees, who had passed away during service. In addi­tion, the CM ordered that financial aid to employees’ families should be provided within 10 days positively. The committee granted approval for rehabilitation and expansion of Gatwala Road, originating from the Nishat Abad overhead bridge in Faisalabad. A decision was reached to collaborate with the French Development Agency (AFD) to enhance the efficiency of the Water and Sewerage Authorities (WA­SAs) in Lahore and Faisalabad. A decision was made to incorporate the acquisition of snow blowers for the Murree roads into the annual development programme. Concurrently, the green light was given for comprehensive restoration of histori­cally significant gates in Lahore, ensuring their return to their original condition. Moreover, funding was allocated for mod­ernisation of the Lahore Zoo. Funds were allocated to adorn the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar, and the project was included in the Annual Development Programme. Under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s National Programme, in-princi­ple approval was granted for conversion of agricultural tube-wells to solar power in Punjab. The committee’s consent was extended to include the Flood Protection Sector Project-III in the Annual Develop­ment Programme for fiscal year 2023-24. Re-issuance of funds was approved for small dams in Chakwal and other loca­tions under the Public Sector Develop­ment Programme. Provincial ministers SM Tanvir, Mansoor Qadir, and Amir Mir, along with the chief secretary, chairman Planing & Development, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, and others at­tended the meeting.