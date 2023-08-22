Wednesday, August 23, 2023
DC directs completion of delimitations within timeframe

Our Staff Reporter
August 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  An meeting regarding finalisation of delimitations of constituencies after the 7th Population & Housing Census 2023 in the provincial metropolis held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad in chair, here on Monday.

Besides the Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC), Saniya Safi and Naved Akbar, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Zahid Younas and Marvi Malik Sher, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Local Government (LG) Department, Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the directives of the ECP regarding de-limitations of the constituencies and the code of conduct were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, the DC Peshawar Shah Fahad directed the officials for strict implementation of the directives and code of conduct of the ECP regarding the delimitation of the constituencies and completion of the process within the stipulated time.

Our Staff Reporter

