ECP asks govts not to indulge in politics

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan yesterday warned caretaker governments not to engage in any political activities that may threaten the conduct of upcoming general elections.
“The caretaker governments shall not attempt to influence the elections or do or cause to be done anything which may, in any manner, influence or adversely affect the free and fair elections,” according to the notification issued to the caretaker governments.
The electoral watchdog, a couple of days ago, had also issued a set of guidelines to interim governments in the centre and provinces, asking them to assist the electoral watchdog in holding polls in accordance with the law.
Earlier, the country’s top election body wrote a letter to the caretaker Punjab chief minister and chief secretary. The letter stated that the caretaker set-up cannot take major decisions and can only exercise powers for running day-to-day affairs. The commission took notice of the issuance of NOCs to the housing societies in green belt areas by the deputy commissioners. It warned the caretaker set-up to refrain from taking such decisions which do not come under its jurisdiction but an elected government. It also directed the Punjab caretaker set-up to immediately stop issuing NOCs to the housing societies and issue instructions to the deputy commissioners. The commission had also a ban on all forms of recruitment within federal, provincial, and local government ministries, divisions, departments, or institutions with the only exception in cases with prior approval from the Commission.