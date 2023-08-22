ECP asks govts not to indulge in politics

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pa­kistan yesterday warned care­taker governments not to en­gage in any political activities that may threaten the conduct of upcoming general elections.

“The caretaker governments shall not attempt to influence the elections or do or cause to be done anything which may, in any manner, influence or adversely affect the free and fair elections,” according to the notification issued to the caretaker governments.

The electoral watchdog, a couple of days ago, had also is­sued a set of guidelines to in­terim governments in the cen­tre and provinces, asking them to assist the electoral watch­dog in holding polls in accor­dance with the law.

Earlier, the country’s top elec­tion body wrote a letter to the caretaker Punjab chief minister and chief secretary. The letter stated that the caretaker set-up cannot take major deci­sions and can only ex­ercise powers for run­ning day-to-day affairs. The commission took notice of the issuance of NOCs to the housing so­cieties in green belt ar­eas by the deputy com­missioners. It warned the caretaker set-up to refrain from taking such decisions which do not come under its juris­diction but an elected government. It also di­rected the Punjab care­taker set-up to immedi­ately stop issuing NOCs to the housing societies and issue instructions to the deputy commission­ers. The commission had also a ban on all forms of recruitment within fed­eral, provincial, and local government ministries, divisions, departments, or institutions with the only exception in cas­es with prior approval from the Commission.