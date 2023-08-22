Elderly man embraces martyrdom in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI - An elderly man em­braced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Kotli’s Nikial Sector along the Line of Con­trol (LoC), the mili­tary’s media wing said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyred civilian as Ghias, 60, a resident of Village Oli of District Kotli. It added that three women were ‘traumatised while cut­ting grass in the fields”.

“This blatant Indi­an aggression is a clear violation of existing ceasefire understand­ings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity at its borders, however, all necessary measures

will be taken to protect the life and prop­erty of our citizens,” the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing also warned India that “any misadventure” against Pa­kistan “will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing”.

This is the second such incident report­ed in the last two months along the LoC.

Earlier in June, two civilians embraced martyrdom while one other was injured as the Indian Army opened “indiscrimi­nate fire” at a group of shepherds at the LoC. In its statement, the ISPR had said: “Driven by a newfound geo-political pa­tronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to sati­ate their false narratives and concocted allegations.”

The Foreign Office had also sum­moned the Indian charge d’ affairs to register Pakistan’s protest and con­demn the incident.

In May, Indian troops had shot dead a 25-year-old inadvertent crosser from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).