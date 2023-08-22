Elderly man embraces martyrdom in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI - An elderly man embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Kotli’s Nikial Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said in a statement.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyred civilian as Ghias, 60, a resident of Village Oli of District Kotli. It added that three women were ‘traumatised while cutting grass in the fields”.
“This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing ceasefire understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity at its borders, however, all necessary measures
will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens,” the ISPR added.
The military’s media wing also warned India that “any misadventure” against Pakistan “will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing”.
This is the second such incident reported in the last two months along the LoC.
Earlier in June, two civilians embraced martyrdom while one other was injured as the Indian Army opened “indiscriminate fire” at a group of shepherds at the LoC. In its statement, the ISPR had said: “Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations.”
The Foreign Office had also summoned the Indian charge d’ affairs to register Pakistan’s protest and condemn the incident.
In May, Indian troops had shot dead a 25-year-old inadvertent crosser from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).