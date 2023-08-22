Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes high-powered oversight panel for election arrangements

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has constituted a high-powered supervisory commit­tee, led by the Special Secretary of the Commission, for election arrangements. The committee’s responsibility includes ensuring the proper and timely execution of election arrangements, as well as maintaining close coordination with relevant departments to en­sure smooth elections. Expressing contentment with the progress in the preparations, Secretary of the Election Commission, Omar Ha­mid Khan, directed the heads of all Election Commission divisions and Provincial Election Commis­sioners to promptly finalize elec­tion-related arrangements.

They are to establish contact with pertinent institutions and ensure the availability of required election materials. It was empha­sized that any shortcomings in this regard will not be accepted. Additionally, the Secretary of the Election Commission directed the Provincial Election Commission­er and the Additional Director General (Election) Islamabad to confirm the timely receipt of con­stituency maps and essential data from provincial governments and the Statistics Department.

During the meeting, the Spe­cial Secretary and the Provincial Election Commissioners pro­vided an update to the Secre­tary of the Election Commission about the progress made in the arrangements for the upcoming election. Special Secretary, DG Law, Provincial Election Com­missioners and other senior offi­cers participated in the meeting, chaired by Secretary Election Commission Omar Hamid Khan.