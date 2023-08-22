Empowering Haripur: Young Politician Zafir Khan Tareen’s vision for change

Haripur-The Nation recently interviewed Zafir Khan Tareen, a young and aspiring politician in his early 30s, currently serving as a General Counselor for the Village Council in Darwesh, Haripur, KPK. Zafir’s journey into politics began after completing his law degree in Islamabad and gaining experience at prominent law firms, handling cases of national significance. His connection to his ancestral village, Darwesh, drew him into politics as he received calls from villagers seeking legal assistance in small matters. In 2021, he decided to contest the local body elections and secured the position of general councillor.

Zafir’s perspective on politics is deeply rooted in addressing the acute poverty and challenges faced by his community. He emphasises the importance of identifying these issues as a precursor to framing effective policies and legislation. Problems at the grassroots level, such as those related to police stations, patwarkhana, transfers, postings, and domestic issues, are the real concerns of the masses. Zafir also highlights the existence of nepotism, corruption, and commission-based problems in the area. Despite the presence of infrastructure, little attention has been given to human development, health, education, agriculture, and livestock sectors.

One of the central themes in Zafir’s vision for his constituency is a shift from prioritising infrastructure to human development. He underscores the need for disseminating knowledge and creating policies that prioritize the welfare of the people. Zafir points out a glaring issue with the district headquarters hospital in Haripur, which lacks essential facilities such as a cathlab, burn unit, diabetes specialists, and non-functional x-ray and dialysis machines, despite being upgraded to a teaching hospital.

When discussing his vision for the youth, Zafir acknowledges that many have only basic education and often resort to manual labour. He envisions making youth self-reliant, creating opportunities for them to prosper independently, and reducing their reliance on political favours. Zafir’s plan includes establishing technical colleges that offer diplomas in fields like motorbike mechanics, AC technicians, carpentry, electrical work, and mobile repair. These skills would enable young individuals to start businesses from home, fostering small industries and enterprises. Moreover, Zafir sees these skills as a gateway to job opportunities in countries like GCC, Central Asia, and Portugal, offering an alternative to traditional labour work.

Zafir’s commitment extends to creating opportunities for young girls. He recognizes the potential of Pakistan’s manpower and envisions allowing women with computer education to work remotely. This could involve jobs like customer support services, offering flexibility and cost savings for businesses. Collaboration with NGOs is also on the agenda to pave the way for more opportunities for women in the workforce.

In Zafir’s view, young politicians like himself are vital for engaging the youth effectively. He believes that young politicians who are accessible, relatable, and share common issues, solutions, and ideas are more likely to connect with the younger generation. This is in contrast to older politicians who might be less accessible and face challenges due to generational and educational gaps.

However, Zafir also acknowledges the challenges faced by young politicians in Pakistan. These challenges include standing up to well-established “electable,” gaining respect from slightly older generations who might perceive them as inexperienced, and bridging the gap between marginalized communities and how they view young politicians. Additionally, the financial requirements to contest elections in Pakistan pose a significant challenge.

Despite these challenges, Zafir Khan Tareen remains optimistic about Pakistan’s future. He emphasizes the importance of people’s input, the need for significant policy shifts, introspection, streamlining the system, and eliminating redundant departments. He believes that with a dedicated team and hard work, Pakistan can overcome its challenges and create a brighter future for all its citizens.