Tuesday, August 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Farmers advised to prepare land for sugarcane cultivation

Farmers advised to prepare land for sugarcane cultivation
APP
August 22, 2023
Business

FAISALABAD-The agriculture experts have advised farmers to prepare their lands immediately for cultivation of sugarcane crops during September as it is the most suitable month to increase sugarcane production in the country. A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that sugarcane crops were playing a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements. Therefore, the growers should cultivate sugarcane over maximum space of their lands because this commodity would also help in mitigating their financial sufferings due to its attractive market price. He advised growers to use the latest technologies and cultivate approved varieties which had most resistance against various diseases besides giving high quality production. Among the approved sugarcane varieties for September cultivation included CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc, he said, adding that these varieties became ready for harvest early and gave more yield than varieties cultivated in November or October.

Mashreq announces successful incorporation in Pakistan

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023