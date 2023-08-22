Wednesday, August 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FATA Tribunal restarts hearing of cases

Our Staff Reporter
August 22, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   On the order of the Peshawar High Court, the FATA Tribunal has started hearing cases after restoration, said an official document of the Home Department.

It said that Peshawar High Court referred back 11 pending cases to FATA Tribunal, including the cases against Dr Shakeel Afridi.

FATA Tribunal was abolished in 2019 on the merger of erstwhile FATA into KP followed by the abolishment of FCR.

The document said that after the dissolution of the FATA Tribunal, all cases were transferred to other courts which increased the burden of cases on existing courts.

It said that the notification for restoration of the FATA Tribunal was issued last month by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1692678301.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023