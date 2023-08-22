Flash flooding and powerful winds hit California 

CALIFORNIA - An intense system of weather is barrelling through Califor­nia and Nevada, causing flash flooding and dangerous winds on Monday. Tropical Storm Hil­ary caused the heaviest hour of rain ever recorded in Palm Springs, and all roads out of the city have been cut off. Hil­ary has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and is now heading north. A state of emergency has been declared by California’s governor, while President Joe Biden has ordered in federal aid.

School classes and flights have been cancelled, with landslides, downed trees and flooded homes reported across southern California.

Earlier, a 5.1 magnitude earth­quake struck the region as resi­dents braced for Hilary but no major damage was reported.