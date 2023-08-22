Flash flooding and powerful winds hit California 

CALIFORNIA - An intense system of weather is barrelling through California and Nevada, causing flash flooding and dangerous winds on Monday. Tropical Storm Hilary caused the heaviest hour of rain ever recorded in Palm Springs, and all roads out of the city have been cut off. Hilary has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and is now heading north. A state of emergency has been declared by California’s governor, while President Joe Biden has ordered in federal aid.
School classes and flights have been cancelled, with landslides, downed trees and flooded homes reported across southern California.
Earlier, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the region as residents braced for Hilary but no major damage was reported.