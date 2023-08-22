GB govt unveils strategy to address climate concerns

GILGIT - The government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Monday unveiled a comprehensive strategy aimed at effectively managing and overseeing environmental concerns surrounding tourist attractions facing heightened pressures.

Several pivotal initiatives are poised for approval by the cabinet in the upcoming days. These initiatives signify a pivotal step forward in addressing environmental issues in tourist-centric areas.

“One of the prominent initiatives is the formulation of guidelines governing the establishment of tourist facilities within ecologically sensitive and critical regions,” said Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media. He said, “These guidelines have successfully cleared the evaluation process by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business.”

Secretary GB said a proactive approach towards sustainable environmental practices and the development of eco-friendly tourist destinations is in motion through the comprehensive master planning of ecologically sensitive and critical zones. He said following the endorsement of the PC II, proficient consultants have been engaged to steer this endeavour in the right direction.