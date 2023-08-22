Gold rate up by Rs3,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs3,100 and was sold at Rs229,900 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 226,800 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,658 to Rs197,102 from Rs194,444 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs180,677 from Rs178,240, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and 10 grams silver remained constant at Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,400.54 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1,891 from $1,889, the Association reported.