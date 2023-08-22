Govt committed to ensure merit in education, says Governor

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Kha­waja Ahmad Hassaan called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Monday and dis­cussed matters pertaining to education sector. The governor said that institutions were built through supremacy of merit, adding that he was committed to ensuring merit in the education sector. He said character build­ing of the young generation was very important in educational in­stitutions. He added that the pur­pose of educational institutions was to impart students various skills and also to train them mor­ally. Balighur Rehman said as the chancellor, he had also created a consortium on character build­ing. He said the country could be put on the path to develop­ment only by inculcating positive thinking and high moral values among the youth. Khawaja Has­saan said Aitchison College was a historical educational institu­tion, adding that he would play his role for its development and improvement. He said the steps taken by the Punjab governor for supremacy of merit and improvement in administra­tive affairs in the institutions, run by the board of governors, were commendable. He hailed various steps taken by the governor as the chancellor to improve quality of education in the universities of Punjab, including appointment of pro-vice chancellors, adding that that had greatly improved the administrative affairs of the uni­versities.