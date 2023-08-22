HEC sends off 141 students to study in Hungary

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan recently organized a send-off ceremony for 141 students who received the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year. Notable attendees included Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of HEC; Dr Peter Dely, Charge d’Affaires at the Hungarian Embassy in Islamabad; Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director of HEC; and Mrs Ayesha Ikram, Director- General of Scholarships at HEC. These scholars constitute the 8th cohort of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme, which began in Pakistan in 2015. To date, 1029 Pakistani students have been awarded fully funded scholarships for various academic levels and disciplines, fostering educational and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Hungary.