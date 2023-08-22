Tuesday, August 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, humid weather likely in most plain areas of country: PMD

Hot, humid weather likely in most plain areas of country: PMD
Web Desk
8:10 AM | August 22, 2023
National

Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind with thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar Region, North-East Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Karachi twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar thirty, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Jammu, Shopian and Baramula, partly cloudy and dry in  Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag, while dry in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh nine, Anantnag and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade.

Mashreq announces successful incorporation in Pakistan

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023