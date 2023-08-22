HRCP to conduct consultation on child labour

ISLAMABAD - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will conduct a consultation on child labour on Tuesday. HRCP official Muhammad Asif told APP that the deliberation aims to discuss the factors leading to child labour in domestic work, the laws pertaining to this practice, and the types of exploitation that children face in this line of work. He added that, according to a 2022 study conducted by the International Labor Organization, one in every four households in Pakistan employs a child in domestic work, with most of them being between 10 and 14 years of age.