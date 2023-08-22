Tuesday, August 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

HRCP to conduct consultation on child labour

APP
August 22, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

 ISLAMABAD - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will conduct a consultation on child labour on Tuesday. HRCP official Muhammad Asif told APP that the deliberation aims to discuss the factors leading to child labour in domestic work, the laws pertaining to this practice, and the types of exploitation that children face in this line of work. He added that, according to a 2022 study conducted by the International Labor Organization, one in every four households in Pakistan employs a child in domestic work, with most of them being between 10 and 14 years of age.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023