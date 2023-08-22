Tuesday, August 22, 2023
ICT start doorstep initiative for seamless civic services

August 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD - On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT launches an innovative doorstep initiative for the provision of seamless civic services through one window operation. The ICT spokesperson on Monday said that Excise staff is set to be present today at the parking lot of Fatima Jinnah Park near Bolan Gate F-9 from 3 to 5 PM for the provision of swift essential civic facilities. This initiative aims to provide convenient services such as vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax payment, along with a doorstep Facilitation Center. To enhance citizen convenience, the ICT vehicle will also be on-site, offering a streamlined one-window operation.

