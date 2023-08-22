IHC declares arrest of Shehryar Afridi’s brother as illegal

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday de­clared the arrest of Rafi Afridi, the brother of former minister Sheh­ryar Afridi, under Main­tenance of Public Order (MPO) as illegal. IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case against the arrest of Rafi Afridi, Syed Ghani and Akseer Ahmed. Petition­ers’ lawyer Dr Baber Awan argued that his cli­ents had been arrested on the orders of district magistrate under MPO and prayed the court to declare their arrest as illegal. During hearing, the court remarked that one could not be arrest­ed on the basis of just risks. The court, subse­quently, declared their arrest as null and void.