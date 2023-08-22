Illegal weapons recovered, two held

MUZAFFARGARH - Local police claimed to have recov­ered weapons during a raid conducted against illegal arms here on Monday. SHO of Rangpur police station arrested the accused including Mohammad Saleem and Muhammad Shahid be­fore recovering two pis­tols with bullets from their possession. The activity was initiated at the direction of District Police Officer (DPI) Hus­sain Haider. The accused were sent behind bars after registering for FIR. Police authorities were determined to continue uninterrupted action against the criminal.