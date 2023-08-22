India’s water aggression jeopardises South Punjab rural economy

LAHORE - Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Vice President Jahan Ara Wattoo condemned the India’s water ag­gression towards Pakistan, which resulted in unprecedented floods in Sutlej River with a range of 278,000 cusecs of water quantum in 35 years thus jeopardizing rural economy of South Punjab. Talking to media on Monday, she added that districts of Bahawalnagar, Okara, Lodhran, Kasur, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Pakpattan were worst affected by Indian water aggression, adding that in this regard, Pakistani author­ities must record their protest at relevant forums. In Kasur, she mentioned, bodies of two out of three villagers, who drowned in the floodwater, had been recovered while the rescue teams were striving to find the third person. She said that villagers of Athat Singh and Verram Jhugian were moving to a safer place when gushing flood water swal­lowed three men, while over 100 buffaloes of a farmer at village Usmanwala near Ganda Singh were washed away.