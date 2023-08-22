Tuesday, August 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

India’s water aggression jeopardises South Punjab rural economy

India’s water aggression jeopardises South Punjab rural economy
Agencies
August 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Vice President Jahan Ara Wattoo condemned the India’s water ag­gression towards Pakistan, which resulted in unprecedented floods in Sutlej River with a range of 278,000 cusecs of water quantum in 35 years thus jeopardizing rural economy of South Punjab. Talking to media on Monday, she added that districts of Bahawalnagar, Okara, Lodhran, Kasur, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Pakpattan were worst affected by Indian water aggression, adding that in this regard, Pakistani author­ities must record their protest at relevant forums. In Kasur, she mentioned, bodies of two out of three villagers, who drowned in the floodwater, had been recovered while the rescue teams were striving to find the third person. She said that villagers of Athat Singh and Verram Jhugian were moving to a safer place when gushing flood water swal­lowed three men, while over 100 buffaloes of a farmer at village Usmanwala near Ganda Singh were washed away.

Mashreq announces successful incorporation in Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023