Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Jan Muhammad Mahar’s murder culprits hiding in Katcha area: Police

Agencies
August 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-A week has passed but the police failed to arrest main culprits of the murder of journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar. The police have so far arrested three facilitators booked in the murder case and got their physical remand for six days from court.
“The accused involved in journalist Mahar’s killing, have got refuge in the Katcha area,” police sources said. The forest area of Alif Kutcho has been the hideout of bandits and a ‘no-go area’ for police,” sources said. Police officials assured that a strategy has been devised and the killers will be arrested soon. Journalists’ leader Lala Asad Pathan has demanded arrest of the killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar with the help of the Army and the Rangers personnel. Sindh Inspector General Police (IGP) last Wednesday formed a special committee to investigate the murder of Jan Muhammad Mahar, headed by DIG Traffic Tanveer Odho. The special team comprises of five senior officers SSP Sukkur Sanghar Malik, SSP Khairpur Rohail Khoso, SDPO Gambat Nauman Zafar and SP CTD Sukkur Abdul Qayyum.

