Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Jennifer Lopez celebrates wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck

News Desk
August 22, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

GEORGIA-Jennifer Lopez has had plenty to celebrate lately. On Sunday, the actress and singer marked the one-year anniversary of her lavish wedding to Ben Affleck held on August 20, 2022 at their estate outside of Savannah, Georgia. Lopez posted some photos from that day on her verified social media accounts, writing, “One year ago today.” “Dear Ben/sitting here alone/looking at my ring ring/feeling overwhelmed,” the caption reads. “It makes me wanna sing sing/how did we end up here/without a rewind/oh my/this is my life…” She added the hashtags #DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow. “This Is Me… Now” is Lopez’s forthcoming ninth studio album and “Dear Ben II” is one of the songs listed on the new work. Lopez released the album “This is Me…Then” in 2002, which included the song “Dear Ben,” a love song about Affleck. The two were engaged back then, but split for almost 20 years before they reunited.

Tags:

