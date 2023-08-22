Korean embassy holds ‘2023 K-POP 2023 Festival’ at PNCA

ISLAMABAD - The Korean embassy organized the ‘2023 K-POP Festival’ last week at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), where young K-POP fans presented exhilarating performances. The festival was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, Park Kijun, the Head of the Department of Korean Language and Culture, Ahtisham Hussain, representatives from various Korean companies, as well as a large number of people, students, and K-POP fans.

The judges for the 2023 K-POP Festival in Pakistan were the Director of the King Sejong Institute, Dr Atif Faraz, Assistant Professor at the National Council of Arts, Saima Salahuddin, and Associate Professor at the National Council of Arts, Ayesha Durrani.

The K-POP Festival featured two categories: Vocal and Dance, with performers from both categories delivering exceptional performances and displaying a deep understanding of Korean K-POP culture.

Ambassador Park Kijun commended the performances of all the participants, highlighting that the 2023 K-POP Festival held special significance as it coincided with the 40th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Korea and Pakistan. The envoy noted that it was truly incredible how culture and music could connect people from across the globe, emphasizing that culture served as one of the many unifying factors between the people of Pakistan and Korea.

The ambassador expressed his optimism regarding the future of bilateral ties between Korea and Pakistan. Winners from both the Vocal and Dance categories were rewarded with gift prizes, and attendees also received gift hampers from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.