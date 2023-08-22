LHC dismisses Punjab govt appeal against bail to Elahi

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday dismissed an appeal, filed by the Punjab government, against a single bench order that stopped the authorities concerned from arrest­ing former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in any undisclosed cases, besides granting him protective bail in two cases. The division bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Wa­heed Khan announced the reserved verdict on the intra-court appeal of the Punjab government and upheld the order of the single bench. Earlier, the bench had reserved the verdict, after hearing arguments of all parties. It is pertinent to mention here that an LHC single bench had stopped the authorities concerned from arresting Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in any undisclosed cases and also granted him protective bail in two cases registered at Anti-Corruption Establishment Gujrat and Ghalib Market Police Station, Lahore. However, an LHC division bench suspended the single bench order on the appeal, filed by the Punjab govern­ment on July 17. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenged the division bench order before the Supreme Court, who had directed the LHC division bench to decide the matter till August 21.