Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Met Office predicts more rains from tomorrow

Web Desk
10:40 AM | August 22, 2023
 The Meteorological Department has predicted more monsoon rains across Pakistan from tomorrow (Wednesday).

This series of rains will continue till Aug 27 posing a risk of landslides in the hilly areas.

According to the Met department, the Arabian Sea monsoon and westerly winds will enter the upper regions of Pakistan on Aug 22 which may cause heavy rains.

The department predicts rain in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Guliyat, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal from Aug 23-27.

Apart from this, heavy and light rain is expected in Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh.

The rain has also been predicted in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar on Aug 25-26, the situation can lead to landslides in the mountainous areas and damage to the weak infrastructures.

Due to rains, low-lying areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Lahore are likely to be flooded from Aug 23-26.
 

