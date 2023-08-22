Misbah elected Founders Group chairman

LAHORE-Former President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman Popular Chemical Works Mian Misbah ur Rehman was elected the new chairman of Founders Group at its formal meeting.

The meeting was attended by the former office holders and members of Frounders Group. All the participants of the meeting congratulated Mian Misbah ur Rehman for being head of Founders Group and said that it is a good omen for the business community. Mian Misbah ur Rehman thanked the leaders for posing trust on him and pledged to utilize his best abilities for the wellbeing of the trade, industry and the economy.

He said that all members of Founders Group should join hands to ensure development of all the sectors of economy. He said that he would always work for the betterment of business community. All the participants of the meeting, with a one voice, paid rich tributes to the outgoing chairman of Founders Group Iftikhar Ali Malik who is a well-known leader in industry and trade. They said that being President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chairman Guard Group, Chairman Founders Group Lahore Chamber, Honorary Member Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman United Business Group, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik has played an important role in making the SAARC Chamber active, promoting trade in the region and shaping the policies, initiatives and strategies of the SAARC Chamber, which is worthy of praise.

They said that along with organizing trade exhibitions, business conferences and forums, they have worked hard to promote trade and investment and increase economic cooperation and regional integration among member countries and facilitate business transactions. It would be worth mentioning here that new chairman of Founders Group is the Chief Executive, Popular Chemical Works (Pvt.) Limited. Rehman has served as chairman of Lahore Gymkhana Club, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and member of Managing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.