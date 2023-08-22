Moral obligations must be fortified to avoid recurrence of Jaranwala like incidents: Governor

FAISALABAD - Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday said, “We must fortify our moral obliga­tions to discourage recurrence of Jaranwala-like incidents in future.”

Addressing a solidarity function in Jaranwala, he said, “We should focus on our moral values and pave way for coexistence of majority and mi­nority communities.”

He said the Punjab government had taken in-time action and provid­ed ample relief to the affectees.

He said, “The worship places are sacred for everyone and we must respect the religious sentiments of each other in addition to taking care of the feelings of others in the name of humanity and being a patriotic Pakistani.”

He said, “We must make a solemn pledge to check such incidents and resolve our differences with mutual consultation.”