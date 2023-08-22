Mushrooming of universities

The manner in which 24 uni­versities were established hastily, without establishing their credentials by HEC or prior scru­tiny by the relevant parliamen­tary committee, through private members’ bills in the National As­sembly, is shocking.

It reflects poorly on the govern­ment’s constitutional obligation to regulate and ensure the provi­sion of quality education rather than churning out degrees from institutions that are not even rec­ognised by HEC, let alone inter­nationally. Our two-year basic BA graduation degree is not rec­ognised due to its failure to meet the minimal three-year post-in­termediate education standards in the region.

Perhaps the pressure from powerful state institutions, which insist on awarding a graduation degree to their officers during their two-year training tenure, is a factor. Our neighbour India, soon after gaining independence, focused on establishing interna­tionally reputable universities that offer education in science, technology, economics, etc. to el­igible candidates strictly based on merit. India established IIT with American assistance, reap­ing the benefits of investing in hu­man resource development. Indi­ans from IIT hold key positions in major multinationals and inter­national financial institutions.

IIT graduates are recognised worldwide and considered on par with IVY League American uni­versities. The unregulated com­mercialization of education is a recipe for disaster, flooding the market with degree holders lack­ing merit and intellect. This Pri­vate Members Bill, responsible for creating 24 more universities, must be withdrawn in the nation­al interest by the government and political parties.

We should consider imparting skills by establishing technical vocational training institutions for those unable to gain merit-based admission to colleges, in­cluding those unable to afford ba­sic school education. Punjab set up a PVTC in October 1988 with a public-private partnership to provide skilled manpower to in­dustries, foreign employment, and self-employment. Subsidis­ing such programmes should be a state priority if they genuinely seek poverty alleviation and gen­erate employment skills. Regret­tably, this project has been mis­managed by bureaucracy and successive governments, leading it to its current state of disarray.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.