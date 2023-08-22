Mushrooming of universities

The manner in which 24 universities were established hastily, without establishing their credentials by HEC or prior scrutiny by the relevant parliamentary committee, through private members’ bills in the National Assembly, is shocking.
It reflects poorly on the government’s constitutional obligation to regulate and ensure the provision of quality education rather than churning out degrees from institutions that are not even recognised by HEC, let alone internationally. Our two-year basic BA graduation degree is not recognised due to its failure to meet the minimal three-year post-intermediate education standards in the region.
Perhaps the pressure from powerful state institutions, which insist on awarding a graduation degree to their officers during their two-year training tenure, is a factor. Our neighbour India, soon after gaining independence, focused on establishing internationally reputable universities that offer education in science, technology, economics, etc. to eligible candidates strictly based on merit. India established IIT with American assistance, reaping the benefits of investing in human resource development. Indians from IIT hold key positions in major multinationals and international financial institutions.
IIT graduates are recognised worldwide and considered on par with IVY League American universities. The unregulated commercialization of education is a recipe for disaster, flooding the market with degree holders lacking merit and intellect. This Private Members Bill, responsible for creating 24 more universities, must be withdrawn in the national interest by the government and political parties.
We should consider imparting skills by establishing technical vocational training institutions for those unable to gain merit-based admission to colleges, including those unable to afford basic school education. Punjab set up a PVTC in October 1988 with a public-private partnership to provide skilled manpower to industries, foreign employment, and self-employment. Subsidising such programmes should be a state priority if they genuinely seek poverty alleviation and generate employment skills. Regrettably, this project has been mismanaged by bureaucracy and successive governments, leading it to its current state of disarray.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.