Muslim, Christian communities foiled deep-rooted conspiracy: Khalil George

FAISALABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Monday said that Muslim and Christian communities had foiled a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched to pitch them against each other.
Addressing a solidarity function in Jaranwala, he appreciated the gesture of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar who visited the affected area and proved beyond any doubt that “we are fully united despite of such conspiracies”.
He advised the Christians to remain patient and thanked Muslim brethren who rescued their Christian brethren and no causality was reported in this sad incident.
He also appreciated the gesture of Prime Minister for standing with their minority community in this need of hour and also thanked him.
He assured the affectees that criminals involved in this heinous crime would be taken to task without any discrimination.
30 FERTILIZER DEALERS BOOKED ON HOARDING, OVERCHARGING
In line with the directions of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, a crackdown is underway against hoarders and overcharging on fertilizers. Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Monday that the agriculture task force held 69 inspections and registered 30 cases against fertilizer dealers during the last one week. The teams also arrested 10 people and sealed 19 shops in different areas of the division. They seized 4,450 urea bags during raids and imposed Rs 64,000 fine on profiteers, he added.
FOUR ILLEGAL HOUSING SCHEMES SEALED
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing schemes on Jhang road here on Monday.
Official sources said that the enforcement team foiled an attempt of developers of establishing private housing schemes without prior approval from the authority and fulfilling legal requirements on Jhang road. The team sealed sale offices of Moon City, Al-Barkat Valley, Burhan City and additional locality Chak 68-JB. The boundary walls were also demolished.