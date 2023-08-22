Muslim, Christian communities foiled deep-rooted conspiracy: Khalil George

FAISALABAD - Caretaker Federal Minis­ter for Human Rights Khalil George on Monday said that Muslim and Christian com­munities had foiled a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched to pitch them against each other.

Addressing a solidarity function in Jaranwala, he ap­preciated the gesture of Care­taker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar who visited the affected area and proved be­yond any doubt that “we are fully united despite of such conspiracies”.

He advised the Christians to remain patient and thanked Muslim brethren who res­cued their Christian brethren and no causality was report­ed in this sad incident.

He also appreciated the gesture of Prime Minister for standing with their minor­ity community in this need of hour and also thanked him.

He assured the affectees that criminals involved in this heinous crime would be taken to task without any dis­crimination.

30 FERTILIZER DEALERS BOOKED ON HOARDING, OVERCHARGING

In line with the directions of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, a crackdown is underway against hoarders and overcharging on fertil­izers. Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Monday that the ag­riculture task force held 69 inspections and registered 30 cases against fertilizer dealers during the last one week. The teams also arrested 10 people and sealed 19 shops in differ­ent areas of the division. They seized 4,450 urea bags during raids and imposed Rs 64,000 fine on profiteers, he added.

FOUR ILLEGAL HOUSING SCHEMES SEALED

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing schemes on Jhang road here on Monday.

Official sources said that the enforcement team foiled an attempt of developers of establishing private housing schemes without prior ap­proval from the authority and fulfilling legal requirements on Jhang road. The team sealed sale offices of Moon City, Al-Barkat Valley, Burhan City and additional local­ity Chak 68-JB. The boundary walls were also demolished.