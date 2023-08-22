NAB inquiry report declares Parvez Elahi guilty of corruption

LAHORE - PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi misused his office during his stint as the chief minister and had 116 schemes approved for his hometown of Gujrat, according to a report prepared by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The NAB has prepared the report, in the case of fraud and kickbacks in government contracts against former chief minister Elahi. The NAB report declares that Parvez Elahi was found involved in corruption. As the chief minister of Punjab, Elahi got 116 development schemes approved for Gujrat. He misused his position as the chief minister, and used his influence to award contracts to his favorite contractors, the NAB report says. The bureau further says that after awarding the contracts to his favoured contractors, the PTI president received kickbacks through his frontman. The report also says that Elahi launched dozens of development schemes unnecessarily in Gujrat. Releasing advance funds for the schemes was malicious on his part, it added. The former chief minister also diverted the funds meant of other schemes to projects in Gujrat, NAB maintains. The bureau’s report says that Parvez Elahi misused his position as the head of the province and received kickbacks. It concluded that Elahi was found involved in corruption and corrupt practices.