Tuesday, August 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 National Club, Arambagh win in 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball 

STAFF REPORT
August 22, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- Two more matches wwere decided in the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Boys and Girls Basketball Tour­nament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh. In these matches, Hassan Ali of Arambagh Club, Henry and Rauf Malik of Na­tional Club played extremely well. In the first match, National Club defeated Civil Tigers Club by 42-36. For the winners, Rauf Malik played well with the help of 4 three-pointers, Anas Azhar scored 10 points and Usman Khalid 8 points. For the losing club, M Daniyal Khan scored 12 points, M Muaz Ashraf 10 and Haris Shahid 10 points. In the second match, Arambagh Club beat Romance Club by 64- 48. For the winners, Hasan Ali scored 24 points, Henry 20 and Abdul Samad 10 points. For the losing club, Usman Sr scored 16 points, Muaz Zuberi 8 and Yamin Khan 6 points.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023