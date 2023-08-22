 National Club, Arambagh win in 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball 

LAHORE- Two more matches wwere decided in the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh. In these matches, Hassan Ali of Arambagh Club, Henry and Rauf Malik of National Club played extremely well. In the first match, National Club defeated Civil Tigers Club by 42-36. For the winners, Rauf Malik played well with the help of 4 three-pointers, Anas Azhar scored 10 points and Usman Khalid 8 points. For the losing club, M Daniyal Khan scored 12 points, M Muaz Ashraf 10 and Haris Shahid 10 points. In the second match, Arambagh Club beat Romance Club by 64- 48. For the winners, Hasan Ali scored 24 points, Henry 20 and Abdul Samad 10 points. For the losing club, Usman Sr scored 16 points, Muaz Zuberi 8 and Yamin Khan 6 points.