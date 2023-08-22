 National Club, Arambagh win in 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball 

LAHORE- Two more matches wwere decided in the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Boys and Girls Basketball Tour­nament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh. In these matches, Hassan Ali of Arambagh Club, Henry and Rauf Malik of Na­tional Club played extremely well. In the first match, National Club defeated Civil Tigers Club by 42-36. For the winners, Rauf Malik played well with the help of 4 three-pointers, Anas Azhar scored 10 points and Usman Khalid 8 points. For the losing club, M Daniyal Khan scored 12 points, M Muaz Ashraf 10 and Haris Shahid 10 points. In the second match, Arambagh Club beat Romance Club by 64- 48. For the winners, Hasan Ali scored 24 points, Henry 20 and Abdul Samad 10 points. For the losing club, Usman Sr scored 16 points, Muaz Zuberi 8 and Yamin Khan 6 points.