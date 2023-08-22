New Caretaker Setup

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar from Pakistans least populous and backward province of Balochistan was made the country's eighth caretaker prime minister after being nominated by former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif and the opposition leader.

The caretaker prime minister is quite different from the traditional chieftains of Balochistan a humble, soft-spoken and impressive personality. After taking oath as prime minister, he announced that he would cut down on his protocol and other expenses to reduce the burden on the country's exchequer.

The appointment of Prime Minister Kakar will be good omen for neglected population of Balochistan province to a great extent and the announcement made by the Election Commission that more time is needed for new constituencies will give the caretaker government an opportunity to take some important decisions on merit. Three days after taking the oath, the caretaker prime minister formed a cabinet of two dozen ministers and advisers, in which a large number of technocrats and non-political people were inducted. A few ministers took oath having close affiliation with some political parties and few were selected for other services they provide to those in power.

Former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Muhammad Ali having vast experience in finance, real estate development, investment and IT digital management, has been given the important ministries of petroleum and power. Problems are serious and the challenges are much more for the incumbent minister who does not have much experience in these fields however, with his competence, ability, and personal determination, reform friendly Muhammad Ali has the capacity to improve these sectors despite all the difficulties.

During the formation of the cabinet, the name of energy expert and former chairman K Electric Tabish Gohar came up for this ministry, which was withdrawn at the last moment due to unknown reasons.

The most important and difficult ministry of finance has been assigned to Shamshad Akhtar, a former governor of State Bank and a well-known economist and banker, who has held important positions in the fields of finance and banking in domestic and international institutions, she also served as caretaker minister in the past. To deal with matters like completion of the IMF program, recovery of the damaged economy, reduction of inflation, stabilization of the value of the rupee, letter of credit issues and repayment of loans, former Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, a capable and experienced officer, Waqar Masood will be assisting Ms. Shamshad Akhtar as MOS but it will be very difficult for this team to get any concessions from IMF or reduce the prices of products and goods.

The Ministry of Interior has been given to the former provincial interior minister Sarfraz Bugti from Balochistan who will play an active role like in the past to negate the baseless propaganda by a handful of elements from his province against the institutions, he will address and solve the real problems of the people from Baluchistan besides looking after important matters at federal level.

Jalil Abbas Jilani had a brilliant career as Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs also served as Ambassador to the US and other important countries. New Foreign Minister had good relations with some powerful people abroad during his time as Ambassador, it is now to see how he manages the Foreign Office and balances relations with the US and China.

Gohar Ejaz took oath as minister Industries and trade, his services as President APTMA and for the promotion of domestic trade, especially in the textile sector, are recognised by this government and were appreciated by the previous governments . Gohar Ejaz, a successful businessman and philanthropist is expected to work with full capacity to revive the stagnant economic and commercial activities during his tenure.

Ahmad Irfan Aslam, a well-known jurist and former head of international disputes unit held the position of Law Minister, facilitated and assisted government of Pakistan on various cases at international forums, international courts and tribunals and served the country's interests for which he was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi is a former Director General of Radio Pakistan, he previously worked for VOA in USA. He is very senior journalist and famous analyst who presents his point of view in a very polite and reasoned manner. Open-minded Murtaza Solangi believes in fundamental human rights and freedom of expression and can be expected to act in accordance with the national interest and the wishes of the people, away from the traditions of the past.

Federal Minister in charge of Information Technology Umar Saif has done a lot of work in Punjab province for the development of IT sector and now with the appointment of him, a competent and tireless young minister at the center, it can be hoped that he will work with the same spirit for the entire country. The information technology sector especially Artificial Intelligence is developing and spreading all over the world and if the IT minister is able to attract and provide facilities to the youth of the country, it will be a great service for the country and the people, especially the young generation.

Shahid Ashraf Tarar, the former secretary of communications, retired few years back after prize posting in the World Bank and later was appointed as a member and Chairman Federal Public Service Commission, has succeeded in getting his favorite ministries of Communication and Railway in this caretaker government. It is to be seen how the multi-billion dollar road projects announced by the former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be completed without funding and little resources.

Former bureaucrat Ahad Cheema, played a central role for the key appointments as advisor to the previous PM Shahbaz Sharif at federal and provincial level. Reappointment of Ahad Cheema as Advisor on Establishment with full minister status in current caretaker setup shows firm grip of previous government over the current caretaker government, especially on the bureaucratic level. Recently, the consultation of the Establishment Advisor is also seen in the shakeup and appointments of top bureaucrats on the instructions of the Election Commission.