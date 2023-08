KARACHI - Newly appointed Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar on Monday emphasised the need for information technologies-based policing to improve department response time to public service. “It is an era of modern technology so overall affairs of all the departments/units of Sindh Police Department should be taken towards IT,” he said while chairing an introductory meeting with the officers of the department at the Central Police Office (CPO) here.