Tuesday, August 22, 2023
No compromise on peace, security of country: Sarfraz
Agencies
August 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has clar­ified that no compromise will be made on peace and security of the country. He said, “Any attempt to sabotage peace and interfaith harmony will not be tolerated.” Taking to X (former twitter) on Monday, Sarfraz Bugti said that he together with his fellow federal ministers, stood beside the Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in showing collective backing for the Christian community. “We will not condone any acts of lawlessness” the interior minister said. He said that their steadfast pledge was safety and right of the minorities.

Solangi, Sindh CM Baqir vow support for ECP to hold free elections Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir have reiterated their determina­tion to extend complete support to Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure transparency in general elections. In a telephonic conversation with Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir here on Mon­day, Murtaza Solangi congratulated him on taking charge as caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh.

