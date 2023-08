LAHORE - Pakistan blind cricket team emerged victorious by 18 runs against arch-rivals India in a gripping showdown at the IBSA World Games being held in Birmingham, United King­dom. As per reports released by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, India won the toss and opted to field first. Paki­stan displayed their batting prowess by amassing 187-7 in allocated 20 overs. M Salman accumulated 50 runs and team captain Nisar Ali struck 46. In­dia’s Ajay Reddy claimed 4-17.