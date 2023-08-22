Pakistan borrows $2.89 billion from international lenders in July

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan borrowed $2.89 billion from the international lenders in July this year which helped in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The country has taken $2.89 billion from various sources including bilateral, multilateral and time deposit loans in the month of July, according to the latest data of the ministry of Economic Affairs. However, the data of the ministry of Economic Affairs does not depict the loan taken by the government from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The country had received $4.2 billion from the IMF, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The data of the ministry showed only $2 billion as time deposit.

The loan of $2.89 billion taken by the government is 16.4 percent of the annual estimates of $17.6 billion, which the country would receive in the current fiscal year. The inflows had helped the country’s foreign exchange reserves in the range of $13 to $14 billion. Meanwhile, more than $4 billion inflows are in the pipeline. The government is now expecting to receive more than four billion dollars in the next few weeks from different sources. The government is expecting $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment within the ongoing month. The country might receive $300 million to $500 million of Geneva pledges for flood affected areas and $1 billion to $2 billion minimum from UAE commercial banks, which will not be rolled over during the last few months. According to the latest data, the country has received $508 million as CATIC (PAF), $193.6 million from multilateral, $113.88 million from bilateral, $74.7 million from Naya Pakistan Certificate and $2 billion as time deposit loan in the month of July this year. In multilateral sources, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has disbursed $22.59 million, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), $82.71 million from IDA of the World Bank and $67.23 million as IsDB (Short-term). In bilateral sources, Pakistan has received $100 million from Saudi Arabia as oil facilities, $8.17 million from the United States, $4.85 million from Korea and 0.56 million from France.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s overall total debt and liabilities have skyrocketed to Rs77.1 trillion by the end of June this year. In terms of the size of the economy, Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities jumped to 91.1 percent by June this year, which was 89.7 percent last year. The increase in public debt alone, which is the direct responsibility of the government, was Rs13 trillion in the past one fiscal year as it swelled to a record Rs60.839 trillion by end-June 2023, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The breakup of Rs60.839 trillion showed that domestic debt was recorded at Rs38.808 trillion and external debt at Rs22.030 trillion.