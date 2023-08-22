Pakistan joins world to honour victims, survivors of terror attacks

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday joined the inter­national community in honouring the lives lost and the survivors of terrorist attacks.

On the occasion of the Internation­al Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, Pakistan expressed commitment to stand with the victims.

“On this day, our thoughts are with the survivors and the families of the victims. We honour the memory of our heroes who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism. As a nation that has braved the brunt of terrorism, Pakistan deeply un­derstands the pain and suffering of the victims of terrorism around the world,” said Foreign Office spokes­person Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

For the last two decades, she said, Pakistan has been a victim of terror­ism planned, supported and spon­sored from across our borders. “During this period, it suffered more than 80,000 causalities and incurred over US$ 150 billion in losses to the economy. These challenges did not deter us. Pakistan remained resolute in its resolve to combat terrorism. With national commitment, match­less resilience and unparalleled sac­rifices of the people, Pakistan has managed to turn the situation and score victories against terrorism,” she added. The spokesperson said as the world remembers and pays trib­ute to victims worldwide, “we must also remember the victims of state terrorism including in the Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK). Since the 1990s Indian troops have martyred over 100,000 Kashmiris, widowed over 22000 women, orphaned 108000 children and raped over 11000 women in IIOJK. The international community must stand with victims of state ter­rorism in IIOJK as well.”

Baloch stressed that it was imper­ative for the international commu­nity to adopt a comprehensive ap­proach to counter terrorism and address its root causes. “Prolonged unresolved conflicts, foreign occupa­tion and denial of the right to self-de­termination create conditions for ex­tremism and terrorism which should be addressed comprehensively,” she contended. As a global community, she said: “Our strength lies in unity, shared understanding, and collabo­rative action. By strengthening inter­national partnerships, dialogue, and cooperation, we can envision a world free from the scourge of terrorism.”