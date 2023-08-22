PM reiterates govt’s resolve to protect minorities

Kakar distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident affectees n Assures to bring culprits of burning incident to justice saying ‘Our actions will speak louder than our words’ n Lauds minorities’ role in country’s progress n PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims.

JARANWALLA - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has assured all the minority communities in the coun­try that the government was committed to pro­tect their lives and prop­erties, and the perpetra­tors of heinous attacks against them would be brought to justice.

Addressing a gather­ing of the Christian com­munity members here yesterday, the PM said, “We are the followers of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the Founder of the Nation, and it is also binding upon us under the Con­stitution, which encour­ages us to respond to such atrocities.”

He said that they would never condone the persecutors of mi­norities, and stressed that if anyone caused harm to the minorities, the law of the country would take its course by ensuring that such like incidents should not happen in future. The entire society and the government would not cower down before the dark forces but would stand shoulder to shoulder with the victim communities, he said, adding that they would become voice of the voiceless with the tangible and meaningful sup­port. “Our actions will speak louder than our speeches,” PM said. The prime minister ar­rived here to express solidar­ity with the victim families of Christian community. Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman and Caretaker Chief Minister Syed MohsinNaqvi, caretaker federal ministers, senior offi­cials and members of the Chris­tian community were present on the occasion.

PM Kakar further said that the minorities in Pakistan were struggling for the protection of the rights of their communities across the region, adding that the people who had attacked the Christian community in the area were the enemies of hu­manity. He said that they were assuring them of the govern­ment’s support not out of any compulsion, but due to their conviction.

The incident that occurred in the area alluded to a perva­sive issue in the society which had been experiencing extrem­ism, radicalism and aggressive behaviour, and manifested that such behaviour did not belong to any religion, sect or group rather indicated an innate hu­man behaviour which spread like a cancerous disease, he opined. The prime minister re­gretted the unfortunate incident that occurred after the caretak­er government took oath.

Referring to the Islamic his­tory, he said that under the Quaid’s vision, it was their ut­most responsibility, to protect the minorities. It was the duty of Muslims to protect the hon­our, life and properties of the Christian community, he added.

The prime minister said a so­ciety could thrive under rule of law, and become stable on the basis of one principle, the sense of justice among the masses, which ensured a society and state to survive.

He also expressed his grati­tude to the upcoming Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan, the caretaker chief minister and the military leadership for their support to the victims and reiterated that there would be no compromise on the minorities’ rights.

The prime minister warned that no one could predict the fu­ture, but in case, any miscreant or group that harboured evil de­signs against the minorities, in­cluding Sikhs, Hindus, or oth­ers, would find the authority of the government on the side of the affected segments, shielding them against any harm.

Recalling the Christian com­munity members’ contributions in the society, the prime minis­ter also recollected his early ed­ucation imparted by the Chris­tian teachers.

The caretaker prime minis­ter said white was not only a colour of the National Flag, but it showed the perfection of the country in which the minorities filled that beauty of harmony and unity.

He further assured that they would resist the majoritarian­ism and such like agenda at the domestic, regional and glob­al levels. During his visit to a church, the prime minister re­iterated that they would not al­low anyone to target the mi­norities on the basis of religious differences, adding the the gov­ernment, with full might, would stop the hands of aggressors.

Meanwhile, during a ceremo­ny at the Canal Road here, the prime minister also distributed cheques of financial assistance among the Christian families, affected due to the Jaranwala in­cident. He gave away cheques to members of 25 affected fam­ilies, and a Christian girl, who had complained that her dowry was burnt in riots.

Those who received the in­cluded Abid Masih, Shafqat Hayay, Marthan Anayat, El­yas Masih, Irshad Masih, Zee­shan Masih, Shehzad Masih, Nadeem Masih, Parvaiz Masih, Rizwan Masih, Abid Masih, Sar­fraz Masih, Rauf Masih, Faiz Ma­sih, Shah Zaib Masih, Shafiq Ma­sih, Javaid Jan, Robin Gosh, Siraj Masih, Shehzad Anjum, Ahsan Afzal, Sehat Masih, Nisar Masih and Babar Masih.

Later in the evening, Minister of Hajj & Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah called on him at the PM Office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the prime minister thanked the Saudi leadership for making excellent arrangements for Hujjaj from all over the world during the Hajj season, particularly for the Pa­kistani pilgrims.

He expressed the hope that the Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims would continue to re­ceive special treatment from the Saudi side.

PM Kakar expressed satis­faction on the positive trajec­tory of bilateral relations with the Kingdom and lauded the vi­sion of Crown Prince Moham­med Bin Salman, adding that Pakistan would always remain a trusted partner of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Minister is lead­ing a high-level delegation with members from the Saudi minis­tries of foreign affairs, interior, civil aviation authority, commu­nication, tourism, etc. The visit is the first by a Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah to Pakistan.

The caretaker prime minister also thanked Saudi Arabia for its serious interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilita­tion Council (SIFC).

The Saudi minister thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended to him and members of his delegation.

He said Saudi Arabia would extend all possible facilitation to the Pakistani pilgrims, add­ing that in addition to religious visits, the delegation would also try to promote Saudi tourism to Pakistan.