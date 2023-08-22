Police joins hands with I/8 traders for enhanced security

ISLAMABAD - Important steps are being taken to connect the private camera systems of the I-8 Markaz with the Safe City Command and Control Center. This initiative aims to expand the coverage of Safe City Islamabad to include the shops and surrounding streets of I-8 Markaz, as reported by a police spokesman on Monday. According to him, following special directives from the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/Traffic has extended an invitation to the traders of I-8 Markaz to visit Safe City Islamabad. The purpose of the meeting was to integrate the private cameras installed in I-8 Markaz with the Safe City Command and Control Center, thereby allowing the Islamabad Capital Police continuous access to the shops, streets, and other locations within the centre through the private camera systems. During the meeting, the CPO Safe City/Traffic assured the traders that the Islamabad Capital Police technical team would collaborate extensively in the installation and maintenance of additional camera systems. The traders also visited the Police Operation Center, Data Hub Unit, E-Challan System, and Emergency Call Center with the CPO Safe City/Traffic. The traders’ delegation acknowledged the professional capabilities of the Islamabad Capital Police and expressed their gratitude for the successful visit.