Police nabs criminals dealing in petrol, stolen bikes, illegal weapons

Rawalpindi-In a dramatic turn of events on a busy Monday in the city, the police were on high alert as they conducted a series of operations to uphold the law and protect the safety of citizens.

In the first operation, Rawat police descended on an individual named Fida who had been illegally selling petrol. The police arrested Fida and seized a staggering 400 litres of petrol from his possession. This reckless act not only endangered the lives of citizens but also violated the law. The police promptly registered a case against Fida and launched an investigation. SP Saddar Nabil Khokhar lauded the efforts of the police team, emphasizing that those who endanger the lives of citizens will not escape the long arm of the law.

Simultaneously, another operation was underway, this time targeting a motorcycle theft ring. Race Course police apprehended a suspect named Basit who was deeply involved in motorcycle theft. The crackdown led to the recovery of three stolen motorcycles from Basit’s custody.

The police took immediate action by registering separate cases against all involved parties and continued their investigation. SP Potohar Waqas Khan expressed his appreciation for the police team’s dedication, underscoring the paramount importance of safeguarding citizens’ lives and property.

In yet another operation, the authorities cracked down on illegal arms holders. Rata Amral police arrested Muhammad Yasin and Muhibullah, seizing two 30-bore pistols from their possession. In the same operation, Bilal was found in possession of a dangerous dagger. Meanwhile, Westridge police arrested Faisal, recovering a 30-bore pistol. Wah Cantt police apprehended Maqsood Ahmed with a knife in his possession. The relentless pursuit of justice didn’t stop there. Jatali police arrested Bahram Khan, seizing a 12-bore rifle from him. Saddar Barooni police apprehended Mohammad Shahzeb and Gohar Ali, confiscating two 30-bore pistols. Muhammad Ali was not spared either, as Rawat police arrested him and recovered yet another 30-bore pistol. Lastly, Kalar Syedan police confiscated a 30-bore pistol from Muhammad Faizan.

The police registered separate cases against each of the accused and continued their thorough investigations. SSP Operations praised the unwavering commitment of the police teams and assured the public that strict action would persist against those who possessed illegal weapons.