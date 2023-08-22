President approves appointment of PHC chief justice

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday has approved the appointment of Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

The president accorded his approval to the appointment of CJ Peshawar High Court under Article 175 A (13) of the Constitution and on the advice of the prime minister, President Secretariat Press Wing said on Tuesday.

Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, the senior Puisne Judge, has been working as Acting CJ Peshawar High Court.

Earlier on June 15, Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) approved the elevation of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court.

On July 7, Justice Mussarat Hilali took oath as a Supreme Court judge, becoming the second woman to be elevated to the apex court after Justice Ayesha Malik.