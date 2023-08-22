President calls for further strengthening economic, cultural ties with KSA

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has called for further strengthening bilateral ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in diverse fields, particularly economy, investment, and culture. He said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with KSA, which were based on common faith, shared his­tory, and people-to-people ties.

The President made these remarks while talking to Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, who along with his delegation, called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday. Welcoming the delegation, the President reiterat­ed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the existing economic partnership with KSA for the mutual benefit of both the brotherly coun­tries. He underscored the need to ex­pand bilateral trade, adding that great opportunities existed for investment in Pakistan in different sectors such as IT, renewable energy, industrial and infrastructure development, and the hospitality sectors. The President thanked the Government of KSA for making excellent arrangements for the Hajj this year. He hoped that the Government of KSA would expedite the purchase of Pakistan House inside Markazziah in Madina from the com­pensation amount of two Pakistan Houses demolished in Madina.

The President appreciated the King­dom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and its leadership for its steadfast support for important Muslim causes, especially the Jammu and Kashmir Dispute, Pal­estine, and Afghanistan through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and expressed the hope that it would continue to play its important role. He lauded the leadership of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, over the normalization of relations with Iran, saying that the leadership of the Saudi Crown Prince in the Muslim World is much appreci­ated. The visiting Saudi Minister said that relations between Pakistan and KSA were very strong that needed to be further enhanced for the mutual benefit of two brotherly countries.