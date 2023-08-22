PTI’s lawyer handed over to army, LHC told

LAHORE - The La­hore High Court (LHC) was in­formed on Monday that Advo­cate Haider Majeed, a lawyer affiliated with Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI), had been handed over to the army for in­vestigation and trial in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (corps commander’s house in Lahore), during May-9 van­dalism. It was stated in a re­port filed by police authorities through Additional Advocate General (AAG) Punjab Ghulam Sarwar Nihang before Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad who was hearing a habeas corpus peti­tion filed by Muhammad Majeed for the recovery of his son, Haid­er Majeed. The AAG further sub­mitted that Haider Majeed and Hassaan Niazi were arrested from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and they were handed over to the army on two separate letters by the commanding officer after fulfilling all legal requirements under Section 2 of Pakistan Army Act 1952.Subsequent­ly, the court adjourned further proceedings till Tuesday.