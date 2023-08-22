Rains from Aug 23-27 to provide relief to masses

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday predicted more rains in different areas across the country from August 23-27 with occasional gaps which will provide a relief to the heat-stricken people bearing hot and humid weather conditions for the last few days.
Although, the rains will provide relief to the people by reducing the intensity of heat but will increase water flow in local streams and nullahs and may cause urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas. The moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from August 22 (evening or night).
A westerly wave was also likely to enter in these areas on August 23. Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected. Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from August 23-26 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell. Dam operators are advised to manage reservoirs levels accordingly during the wet period. The PMD advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast and tourists and travelers to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.