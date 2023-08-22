Tuesday, August 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rains from Aug 23-27 to provide relief to masses

Agencies
August 22, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Mon­day predicted more rains in different areas across the country from August 23-27 with occasional gaps which will provide a relief to the heat-strick­en people bearing hot and humid weather condi­tions for the last few days. 

Although, the rains will provide relief to the peo­ple by reducing the intensity of heat but will in­crease water flow in local streams and nullahs and may cause urban flooding and landslides in vulner­able areas. The moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from August 22 (evening or night). 

A westerly wave was also likely to enter in these areas on August 23. Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower with few mod­erate to heavy falls is expected. Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying ar­eas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from August 23-26 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa during the wet spell. Dam operators are advised to manage reservoirs levels accordingly during the wet period. The PMD advised the farm­ers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast and tourists and travelers to re­main extra cautious to avoid any untoward situa­tion during the wet spell.

Mashreq announces successful incorporation in Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023