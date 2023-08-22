Rangers arrest six Indian smugglers from Pakistan

As many as six Indian nationals were arrested by the Rangers from Pakistan’s territory.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officials of Punjab Rangers arrested six Indians involved in the smuggling of arms, ammunitions and drugs.

The Indian smugglers were arrested from Pakistan’s territory from July 29 to August 3, said the ISPR.

The suspects include Gurmeej Singh, Shunder Singh, Juginder Singh and Vishal Singh from Ferozpur. Moreover, Mahinder Singh from Ludhiana and Gurwindar Singh from Jalandhar were also arrested by the Rangers.

The ISPR said that the suspects were involved in the smuggling of drugs and arms. It is highly likely that the smugglers also enjoyed the backing of India’s Border Security Force (BSF).

It is surprising that the smugglers could cross the heavily fenced border which is under surveillance of Indian BSF.

“The smugglers will be dealt as per the laws of Pakistan for anti-state activities,” said the ISPR.