Wednesday, August 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rangers arrest six Indian smugglers from Pakistan

Rangers arrest six Indian smugglers from Pakistan
Web Desk
1:33 PM | August 22, 2023
National

 As many as six Indian nationals were arrested by the Rangers from Pakistan’s territory.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officials of Punjab Rangers arrested six Indians involved in the smuggling of arms, ammunitions and drugs.

The Indian smugglers were arrested from Pakistan’s territory from July 29 to August 3, said the ISPR.

The suspects include Gurmeej Singh, Shunder Singh, Juginder Singh and Vishal Singh from Ferozpur. Moreover, Mahinder Singh from Ludhiana and Gurwindar Singh from Jalandhar were also arrested by the Rangers.

The ISPR said that the suspects were involved in the smuggling of drugs and arms. It is highly likely that the smugglers also enjoyed the backing of India’s Border Security Force (BSF).

It is surprising that the smugglers could cross the heavily fenced border which is under surveillance of Indian BSF.

“The smugglers will be dealt as per the laws of Pakistan for anti-state activities,” said the ISPR.

Tackling procrastination

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1692678301.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023