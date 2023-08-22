Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Registrar office returns PTI chief’s plea with objections

APP
August 22, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court on Monday returned the petition seeking to stop the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chair­man in other cases with objections. The regis­trar office objected that the petitioner had not fulfilled the require­ments of Article 184/3 and that he had filed the case for his personal interest. It further said that the petitioner had also not approached the relevant forum prior to filing the case before the SC. Moreover, the petitioner also could not explain that which of his basic rights had been affected and how it was a matter of public interest. The petitioner had made unclear mul­tiple prayers in one case. Salman Safdar Advocate had filed the case on be­half of the PTI chairman.

APP

