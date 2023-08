MULTAN - Rescue-1122 safely recovered a citizen who fell into a deep well while working near Kabirpur Jhandi wala bridge here on Monday. According to Rescue officials, a citi­zen was working when he suddenly fell into a 40 feet deep well near Kabirpur. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. Rescuers safe­ly pulled him out from the well and shifted him to Nishtar Hospital after providing first-aid.