Residents demand water supply restoration damaged after mountain blasting

CHITRAL - The residents on Monday demanded the restora­tion of the water supply line from Golain Fountain to Chitral town disrupted since Sunday due to a moun­tain blasting operation carried out by the National Highway Authority (NHA). The blasting intended for road expansion led to a hill collapse, damaging the water pipeline, and approximately 50,000 resi­dents of Chitral town are grappling with a shortage of drinking water as a result of this interruption.

The PHE department has arranged an alternative water supply from Angarghoan Shahshah of the Wa­ter and Sanitation Unit. The Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department has cited significant challenges in restoring the water supply.

A substantial amount of debris and boulders are obstructing the pipeline. Moreover, the cracked mountain above the pipeline poses a grave risk to repair crews.

Local Chairman Faizur Rehman of Booni criti­cized the use of blasting instead of safer methods for mountain excavation.

He emphasized that the blasting caused a danger­ous mountain collapse, risking the safety of travel­ers on this busy road. Similarly, Chitral’s social and political circles are calling for higher authorities’ intervention, and the urgency for the restoration of drinking water is also stressed.