Robbers gun down tourist near Babusar Top

MANSEHRA - Armed robbers gunned down a tourist during a robbery attempt near Babusar Top on Kaghan-Skar­du road, police said on Monday.

According to details, robbers had set up picket to loot the tour­ists travelling to Gilgit Baltistan through Babusar Pass route. Driver of a vehicle carrying tourists hail­ing from Punjab upon sight of pick­et tried to reverse the vehicle and attempted to flee after which rob­bers started firing at vehicle bear­ing registration No. BRV-406.

As a result of firing, Prof Muham­mad Rasheed hailing from Melsi district Vehari was killed on the spot while others escaped nar­rowly.

The body was shifted to RHQ Hospital Chilas through ambulance of Tourist Police Diamer.

The police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation. The Mansehra Police clarified that it has taken all measures for protection of lives and property of travelers including tourists and the incident took place 15 kilometer away from jurisdic­tion of district Mansehra.