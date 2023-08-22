Robbers gun down tourist near Babusar Top

MANSEHRA - Armed robbers gunned down a tourist during a robbery attempt near Babusar Top on Kaghan-Skardu road, police said on Monday.
According to details, robbers had set up picket to loot the tourists travelling to Gilgit Baltistan through Babusar Pass route. Driver of a vehicle carrying tourists hailing from Punjab upon sight of picket tried to reverse the vehicle and attempted to flee after which robbers started firing at vehicle bearing registration No. BRV-406.
As a result of firing, Prof Muhammad Rasheed hailing from Melsi district Vehari was killed on the spot while others escaped narrowly.
The body was shifted to RHQ Hospital Chilas through ambulance of Tourist Police Diamer.
The police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation. The Mansehra Police clarified that it has taken all measures for protection of lives and property of travelers including tourists and the incident took place 15 kilometer away from jurisdiction of district Mansehra.