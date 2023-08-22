Rs3b released to Gorakh Hill Development Authority: Jamali

KARACHI-Gorakh Hills Development Authority (GHDA) Chairman Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, on Monday, said that various development works have been carried out at Gorakh Hills to provide the best facilities to tourists and for their safety. Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, in a statement issued here, informed that Rs3 billion have been released to GHDA during the last nine years for the construction of roads, rest house, family resort, tourist hostel, restaurants, mosques, dispensaries, and other recreational facilities.

He said that a 35-km road from Wahi Pandhi Town was constructed with a cost of Rs1,000 million to make travel safe for tourists and roads were also constructed to connect different viewpoints while tracks were also developed in the area. Giving details of residential facilities, he stated that 6 furnished duplex family resorts, a tourist hostel with 8 rooms, a PD rest house, a fiberglass rest house, and huts were built at different spots in the hill station with allied facilities like Masjid, an event area, restaurant, tuck shop, cricket ground and children’s play area. Solar power system was installed to meet the requirements of electricity of all huts, resorts, and restaurants, he informed, adding that a dispensary was also present in the area with residential facilities for doctors as well as other employees.

He further informed that to meet the requirements of water in the area 8 reservoir tanks have been constructed alongwith pumping stations for supply of water up to a height of 5,000-6,000 feet. “Reiterating commitment to make Gorakh Hill Station a top tourist spot and tourism destination for the entire Pakistan, especially the people of Sindh,” Rafiq Jamali said, adding that work was in progress on schemes of circuit house, Bar BQ point, zoo, and some family resorts.