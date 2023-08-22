 Ruined by design through a Bastion of Sycophants

Pakistan, a nation of about 224 million people, has consistently faced myriad challenges since its inception. It was the sheer outcome of the unfettered determination and cemented resolution of our founding fathers, whose earnest and dauntless efforts not only won independence for the ground-up Muslims of the subcontinent but also provided ample space to make progress and avoid regression.
I always value solid criticism based on cogent logic, but some of the sycophants of the PTI have been trying to present and project the darkest era of the PTI in power as one of the most progressive eras in the history of the country in terms of economic progress and development. This is certainly akin to living in a fool’s paradise, having denied all the monstrous blunders made by the chairman of PTI as a former prime minister and his coterie of clowns and jesters.
To corroborate the philistine nature of the chairman PTI, who during his premiership only resorted to the political victimisation of his opponents and political adversaries, has always been embroiled in hatching conspiracies through churning mills of speculation and has done nothing except hurling abuses and invective at his opponents during his darkest rule.
Instead of listening to sane voices, he always prioritised obstreperousness, negating a perspicacious approach throughout his sluggish rule, aiming to ruin and damage the state and the country in tandem. During his murky, dark rule, the country remained under hostile circumstances, and even during his waning days of premiership, the clouds of economic default were persistently hovering over the horizon, stymieing the envisaged progress and development.
Keeping in mind such trepidatious manoeuvres of events, it is pertinent to mention here that the chairman of PTI has played the detestable role of a plunderer who has pillaged the nation, making it morally corrupt, especially for his young followers. It was just like dictating and pursuing the agenda of the enemies while playing into their hands, but eventually, the spectre of hatred and poison was bottled up by the sane authorities to mitigate wholesale destruction after debunking the dolt-like narrative.
After the arrest and disqualification of the chairman of the PTI, the chapter of shameful politics and regressive ideology has been closed. This is great news for the nation and its citizens.
SAJJAD KHATTAK,
Attock.